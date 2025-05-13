Andrew Tate is claiming to have taken on 60 fighters and beaten them all in the space of a single three-hour session.

Tate is a former kickboxing world champion turned social media influencer. He is currently facing a criminal investigation in Florida.

Tate and his brother Tristan are charged with human trafficking in Romania. The brothers left Europe and landed in Fort Lauderdale in late February.

They were first arrested three years ago on allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering. They have denied all claims.

Writing in a new post, Tate has now shared footage of an event online, with people taking Tate on in a series of three-minute rounds inside an octagon.

It’s not known what the nature of the individual bouts were, or how seriously each contender was taking the fights.

Video footage shows some people going up against Tate with bleeding faces, with others limping out of the cage following their three-minute round.

Writing on Twitter/X, Tate wrote: “I put a message in Thewarroom one month ago with a time and a date. Saying I would fight any member who shows up.

“Yesterday I fought 60 men, back to back. One 3min round each, 1min break. Everybody hurts. Nobody could stop me. War is forever.”

Tate is a former kickboxing world champion, and some critics accused him of beating contenders with no experience and claiming all isn’t as impressive as it seems.

“He must feel so alpha fighting people who don’t know how to properly throw a punch,” one wrote.

“Lighting up people who can’t throw a punch so he can look good,” another said.

One more added: “Very impressive but doubt any of those lads can fight.”

Others praised him, though, with one writing: "That impressive you have to admit."

It comes after Tate recently criticised Ashley Walters after the actor spoke out on why boys should be encouraged to speak about their feelings after starring in the Netflix series Adolescence .

