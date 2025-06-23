GTA 6 LIVE: Huge Vice City easter egg 'found' online

Fresh new GTA 6 details, theories and speculation keep circulating online after Rockstar Games released trailer 2.

The latest trailer had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

Along with it, the studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website.

This all comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

Huge Vice City easter egg 'found' online from GTA6 A Redditor has claimed Tommy Vercetti's mansion from Vice City has been spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer. One-Calligrapher4869 posted a screenshot claiming this in the GTA 6 Subreddit but it has divided opinion in the comments. SuspectKnown9655 said: "Almost no way there isn't gonna be a reference to Tommy or his mansion." pen15_club_admin said: "Can't see s***." ryanagainagain said: "I hope there's a s*** load of Easter eggs from Vice City!"

Elsewhere from indy100, the reason for the release date delay of GTA 6 has been officially revealed by Take-Two and five things that prove how different life was in 2013 when GTA 5 released.

