Donald Trump misspells his own name and everyone is saying the same thing

US president Donald Trump misspelled his own name in a Truth Social post about Iran operations and everyone is terrified.

Over the weekend, news emerged that, under Trump’s orders, the US had struck nuclear facilities in Iran. The strikes came just days after the president said he would decide within the next two weeks if the US was going to have military involvement in Israel’s war with Tehran.

In a post on his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump praised the pilots of the stealth bomber planes involved who arrived safely back in the US – but, he spelt his own name wrong.

Trump wrote: “The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!!

“DONAKD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!”

The post has people rather concerned that a man who can’t double-check he has spelled his own name correctly is currently embroiling the US in a war.

“Hmmm beginning to worry that the guy who cannot even bother to spell check whether he got his own name correct is not doing the most rigorous research before he decides to get us in to a war,” said one person.

Another wrote: “Most kids can write their name by the age of 5, DONAKD!”

It was also argued: “If Joe Biden has misspelled his own name in a tweet, Fox would be calling for his removal and running it on a loop 24/7.”

Someone else said: “Dumb a** can’t even spell his own name but has access to the nuclear codes.”

One person pointed out: “Typos aside, when did it become normal to live stream operation details?”

“New coffeve just dropped,” someone mocked, referencing another one of his previous spelling errors which quickly became an internet meme.

