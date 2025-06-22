Ginny & Georgia season 3 was a rollercoaster to say the least, and while we sit back and twiddle our thumbs waiting for season 4 of the Netflix series, we're very much on the hunt for shows to watch that have a similar vibe.

There's one show in particular that many Ginny & Georgia fans are turning to in this time of need, because it has every hallmark of a great teen drama: A high school friendship group, dysfunctional families, and a banging soundtrack.

On My Block premiered on the streaming platform back in 2018 (the final season ended in 2021) and has four seasons to get your teeth stuck into.

According to the plot, the show is "a coming-of-age story about four bright, street-savvy friends navigating their way through high school in gritty South Central Los Angeles, trying to get their friend out of a gang, and having friendship turn into something more."

The show stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, and Brett Gray in the leading roles, and it's previously been praised for bringing visibility to underrepresented communities, touching on serious themes with a hint of comedy.





What's more, it's got a healthy 93 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes to match, along with some reviews that have us convinced it could be our next watch.

"Just wonderful ...best series i have ever seen ,,,anyone to tell me otherwise is confused", one person wrote in a review.

"The characters are lovable and the dialogue is the most realistic of any show I've ever watched. The cast has great chemistry and are naturally funny. It makes me feel like I'm a part of the neighborhood of Freeridge", another wrote.

"Literally best thing ever i've watched it over like 20 times", someone else chimed in.

Sold.

