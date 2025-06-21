Donald Trump has come under fire for complaining about the number of holidays in the United States in a Truth Social post on Juneteenth (June 19).

Taking to his social media platform, the president wrote, "Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed. The workers don’t want it either!"

"Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year. It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Although Trump didn't specifically mention Juneteenth, a holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is the 11th federal holiday in the United States.

(Which isn't a lot when you compare to other countries, such as France, like the US has 11 official public holidays per year, Spain and Italy have 12, Thailand and Japan each have 16 public holidays per year, and India has 22 public holidays.)

Social media quickly called out the president over the timing of his post.

The Lincoln Project took a swipe, as the American political action committee shared Trump's post and wrote, "Guy who has golfed 33 days this year thinks Americans need to work more."





"Trump wasn’t complaining about too many holidays on President’s Day," said Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief at MediasTouch, referring to a holiday on the third Monday of February each year to celebrate those who have served as president, but it first started out as a holiday to celebrate George Washington's birthday.





Author Shannon Watts shared, "Laziest man in the world wants you to work harder."

This year, the White House did not hold a public celebration for Juneteenth.

"I’m not tracking his signature on a proclamation today. I want to thank all of you for showing up to work. We are certainly here," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked by a reporter if Trump planned to commemorate Juneteenth.

Between the lack of celebration and his recent post, others couldn't help but note the irony of it all, given how Trump previously campaigned in the 2020 election to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

(Though he went on to lose the election toJoe Biden. In 2021, a bill was passed by Congress, and then-President Biden signed it into law.)

"There are too many holidays, Trump whines — after literally campaigning on making Juneteenth a federal holiday to pander to Black voters. No principles. No shame. Just the con," said Matt McDermott, Democratic Pollster & Strategist.









Journalist Sam Stein noted, "President Trump, who ran on making Juneteenth a national holiday in 2020, has a Juneteenth message for the masses."

Elsewhere, 'Two weeks' is Trump's most used phrase - people aren't buying it, and Trump’s ‘doomsday plane' took an unusual route sparking concern.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.