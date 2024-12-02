GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games trailer 2 release date 'leaks' emerge

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to be in overdrive online with fans keen for any kind of update in the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The latest rumours are that a long-awaited trailer 2 could be released as part of a speculated PlayStation event which has since swelled after it was spotted Rockstar recently 'updated' the YouTube playlist the first trailer sits in.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Game and trailer 2 release dates 'revealed' from GTA6 A Redditor has spotted that someone that seemed to have information about one of the first shots of the GTA 6 trailer showing Lucia in prison has posted an update on the release dates for the game itself and trailer 2. MehdiTW posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "I have no idea if this is reliable but it's really suspicious that this French fan page talked about the first shot being Lucia in prison in JULY 2023. The Tweet is not edited. Now they say that the same source gave them new information, trailer 2 would come out this month and the game next October." Screenshot of Tweets from X / Twitter account @GTAVIBESFR were shared alongside that, backing up what MehdiTW said. Peach-66 said: "This rumour was old but it was true she is in prison. There was also another rumour that she has a child she abandons at a deli but I am not really sure about that one." Full_Procedure6201 said: "Beware, this account also shares a lot of fake news, maybe there will be a few things this month but don't take this account as the absolute truth." Crusty_Bap said: "October sounds about right. Less than a year then guys, yasss!!"

Has Rockstar just hinted at GTA 6 trailer 2? from GTA6 Redditor unia_ has spotted that Rockstar Games has recently updated the playlist on YouTube the GTA 6 trailer sits in. It's fuelled speculation in the GTA 6 Subreddit that the studio could be ready to drop trailer 2. Other Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. FastUser14 said: "I don't think they pre uploaded the second trailer after the first one was leaked early." FirstV1 said: "They won't announce that 'trailer 2 is coming' they're just gonna drop it on us some Tuesday morning. Watch." Mitsurugi8 said: "This better be it 😭😭" ItsMeArkansas said: "This is it... Tuesday..." Someguy14201 said: "Okay come on guys, why would they even touch their playlist for no reason? Trailer 2 is definitely coming, I can feel it 😩" This is speculation at this stage and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar.

How iconic cheats were added in GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij has revealed how cheats were included in GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas during his time working on those titles. Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director before leaving in 2009. In a social media post, he said: "The straightforward way for the code to detect cheats would be to compare the string 'ILOVESCOTLAND' [a cheat to make it rain] with the string of recent keypresses. "The problem with this approach is that cheats would be in memory as readable text. Any hacker could easily find the cheats and they would all be discovered on the day of release. "This is why I used 'hash codes' to store the cheats. A hash code is a single number that is calculated from a string. "A simple (example) hash algorithm could add up the ASCII values of each character of the string. The hash code for 'ILOVESCOTLAND' would be 983. "The game would compare these hash codes with the hash code for the recent keyboard input. "It worked. The cheats were not hacked. (They were eventually discovered by gamers trying random input.) "The bad news is that completely different strings can result in the same hash code."

'Leaked' concept art debunked A so-called 'leaked' GTA 6 artwork has been debunked online. A blurry image (always rings alarm bells) appeared to show Jason driving a car while hanging out the window with a gun while Lucia appears to be shooting at something in front of them. However it's already been debunked as a fan concept.

Another trailer 2 date theory There's an alternative theory that Rockstar might release GTA 6 trailer 2 on 2 December. That's after X / Twitter account @NikTekOfficial saw the number six on the phone in the bottom right corner of Rockstar's GTA Online weekly events update next to the letters 'MNO', saying this could signal Monday. However on older phones like that, those kind of keypads with that arrangement of letters and numbers were fairly standard.

Rockstar Games 'teases' trailer 2 release date Social media has been flooded with speculation that GTA 6 trailer 2 will release on 3 December. This date was previously speculated because a PlayStation event is rumoured for that day to celebrate its 30th birthday and it would mark a week before the expected date for the GTA Online Winter update releasing, which is what Rockstar did last year with the first trailer. And now there's another theory tying in with that date. Rockstar posted its GTA Online weekly events update on social media and in the artwork for it, fans have spotted the number three cropping up a lot. Three can be seen on the phone and there are three bullets next to the gun. This has led to a number of social media users to speculate that Rockstar is teasing something for 3 December.

GTA Online weekly events Rockstar Games has revealed the weekly events taking place in GTA Online on its newswire. The studio said: "It's the last week of The Heist Challenge and what better way to hit that daunting GTA$20 TRILLION goal than going for broke at The Diamond Casino & Resort. "Hatch an elaborate scheme to relocate the contents of The Diamond Casino's subterranean vault - it's guaranteed to contain diamonds during The Diamond Casino Heistthrough December 4. "Plus, completing The Diamond Casino Heist once this week will accomplish the Weekly Challenge and get you The Diamond Strike Vest in addition to a GTA$100,000 prize. "Those yet to case The Diamond Casino & Resort can get started by speaking to Lester Crest in Mirror Park. From there, you and your accomplices will need a base of operations and a safe haven to evade detection. Luckily, Arcades and their Upgrades and Modifications are 30 per cent off through December 4."

GTA 6 at risk of feeling 'samey' says former Rockstar developer After a Rockstar Games employee listing was found to have information on development tools being used in GTA 6, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij says one of the features mentioned has actually been considered for a very long time but was previously "given up on" for feeling "samey". Part of a LinkedIn post found by GTA 6 sleuths mentioned "procedural generation for objects and game environments" was being worked on. But Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and 4 before leaving in 2009, said procedural generation was considered in games he worked on but was "given up on" as "they often feel a bit samey". In response to a Tweet, he said: "The thing with procedurally generated interiors is that they often feel a bit samey. We dabbled before for SA and 4 but ultimately gave up on the idea."

Grand Theft Auto turns 27 It's Grand Theft Auto's birthday as the very first game turned 27 on Thursday (28 November).

It first released on PC before being available on PS1 a month later and then Game Boy Color in October 1999. The gameplay is shown from a top-down perspective in an open world where players must complete missions to earn points to progress. It released to mixed reviews from critics but gamers loved it.

GTA 6 'confirmed' for PC from GTA6 A Redditor has posted a job description shared on LinkedIn from someone that appears to be heavily involved in developing GTA 6 in the game's Subreddit. ForwardMedicine7905 posted a screenshot of a listing for a Principal Engine Programmer which "oversees the design, development and optimisation of core engine of Rockstar's in-house RAGE engine". The spec also said: "Lead performance profiling and optimisation efforts, pushing the limits of real-time rendering and processing to maintain smooth performances across all platforms, including next-gen consoles and PC. "Drive the integration of new technologies and research into the engine pipeline, such as ray tracing, ray-traced global illumination, procedural generations for objects and game environments and various other technical systems within the engine core." While it offers insight into the development tools that are seemingly being used in the production of GTA 6, the post also mentions PC. This seemingly indicates the game will release on PC at some point despite Rockstar so far only confirming GTA 6 will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This is speculation at this time and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Rumoured PlayStation event could have trailer 2 news A screenshot of Lucia and Jason from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games Rumours are circulating that GTA 6 trailer 2 could be announced or released on 3 December because of a speculated PlayStation event. In a new ad for its Play Has No Limits campaign, a digital train timetable was shown which had the figures 03, 12 and 20:24 in it. That's led to speculation there could be a Showcase or State of Play event on 3 December - that also marks the exact date of the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. GTA 6 comes into this because it's been heavily rumoured PlayStation won the marketing rights for the game, meaning if that is the case, PlayStation bundles will be sold with GTA 6 and PlayStation branding will be on any future marketing from Rockstar.

The game will still be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Speculation has swirled that if this is the case, and with it being PlayStation's 30th anniversary, trailer 2 for GTA 6 would tie in well with this. This also coincides with another theory that has been doing the rounds that a second trailer could release on 3 December as that marks a week before a major GTA Online update, a similar schedule to what Rockstar did with the release of the first GTA 6 trailer. All signs seemingly point to 3 December then... None of this has been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

Rockstar teases "mind blowing things" to come in GTA 6 At the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, GTA 6 scooped the award for Most Anticipated Game. A Rockstar employee got on stage to accept the award and while he didn't introduce himself, he did tease the studio is working on "mind blowing things" for GTA 6, as per GamesRadar. The employee said: "Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us, they mean a lot to us at Rockstar. "There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. "It's a real honour to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here but thank you very much everybody and yeah, more to come. Thank you."

Full story: Why are fans saying a second trailer will release tomorrow? Fans who believe in the 'moon theory' think a second GTA 6 trailer will release on November 22 Rockstar Games Fans are desperate for any nugget of new information about GTA 6 and they've come up with a theory that a second trailer will release on November 22. That's because there's a lot of chatter on social media about the 'moon theory' in relation to Rockstar Games' next announcement about GTA 6. To explain, it's thought by some that Rockstar teases when a huge GTA 6 announcement is coming by including an image of what the moon will look like on the day of that key announcement in an update for something like GTA Online. Read the full story here.

Huge PS5 Pro enhancements rumoured for GTA 6 An industry insider claims Rockstar is optimising GTA 6 for the PS5 Pro using the console's advanced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. According to HipHopGamer, Rockstar is even working on "PSSR 2.0" already but further details are not known at this stage. PSSR is Sony's AI-driven upscaling technology to improve resolution and frame rates and a beefier version of this could massively improve the performance of open world games like GTA 6. Rockstar has not confirmed this.

April theory emerges There's another theory that's doing the rounds on social media in terms of dates Rockstar may (or may not) have teased regarding releasing any new GTA 6 content. Last year, there was a GTA Online shirt that was spotted with a series of numbers on it which included the date of the first GTA 6 trailer. And another theory is doing the rounds that another date has been spotted on it, of 1 April 2025. It's led to speculation on social media this could be a date there will be an update on GTA 6, although that is April Fools' Day...

GTA 6 nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards GTA 6 has been nominated for most anticipated game at The Game Awards Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been nominated for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards. The category is defined as "recognising an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward". GTA 6 is up against Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Monster Hunter Wilds. Six games are up for 2024 Game of the Year, which are Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio.

