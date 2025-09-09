Congressman accuses Trump of 'corruption’ - and the numbers are truly staggering

Congressman Greg Casar has taken aim at Donald Trump’s financial dealings, accusing the president of blatant corruption.

In a tweet shared earlier this week, Casar wrote: "Trump gets: $5 billion in crypto deals, a $400 million plane, millions in deals from Facebook, Amazon, CBS."

By contrast, he said, ordinary Americans are facing "higher prices for health care, electricity, and groceries."

He signed off the post with a blunt assessment: "Corruption, plain and simple."

It comes as the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump family amassed a staggering $5 billion on paper following the launch of the cryptocurrency WLFI, which can now be bought and sold on the open market much like a listed company’s shares.

Previously, those who had purchased tokens privately through the Trump venture, World Liberty Financial, were unable to trade them.

Echoing Casar’s tweet and citing the WSJ findings, Bartlett Naylor, a financial reform advocate with Public Citizen, warned: “We have only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the damage that this corruption will inflict on the American people. The impact of attempts by the Trump family and others to buy and sell politics and politicians will continue to ricochet.”

Meanwhile, the rising cost of living in the US offers a stark contrast, with many accusing Trump of lying in July about the realities of everyday expenses.

Speaking to the press at the time, Trump said: “So I just want everyone to know – prices are way down and that’s a big thing. Groceries, everything.

“If you look at fuel, two dollars and 35 cents a gallon. A lot of that. But we actually had three states, four states, was down $1.99. One dollar and 99 cents as opposed to three and half, four dollars, and it went up a lot higher than that.”

People were left scratching their heads by the claim, and turned to social media to slam the comments.

Indy100 reached out to a White House representative for comment

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.