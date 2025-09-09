JD Vance tweet about Trump’s birthday letter to Epstein has 'aged like milk'

JD Vance ’s social media post about Donald Trump ’s birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein has “aged like milk” after the alleged note has now surfaced.

Back in July, vice-president Vance hit out at the Wall Street Journal over an article which alleged that a birthday letter from Trump to convicted child sex offender Epstein existed.

The letter is alleged to be part of a book for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, compiled by his former girlfriend and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, which included letters and messages from friends.

At the time of the WSJ allegations, Trump claimed that the letter “is a fake thing” and and has sued both The Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for defamation, claiming the letter is “nonexistent.” His comments were backed up by Vance who posted on X/Twitter, writing: “Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bulls**t. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it.

“Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

Now, the alleged letter has been released after Jeffrey Epstein’s estate provided a copy of the book to Congress this week.

The letter appeared to have a drawn outline of a female body, including breasts, with the final line reading: “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

“Found the letter for you, @JDVance,” wrote the Democrats’ X/Twitter account.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also pointed out: “This aged nicely.”

Political commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote: “For any other president, it would be the biggest scandal of their lives, possibly career-ending.

“For Trump, it's just Monday.”

Remarkably, Vance has responded to the release of the letter by calling it a “fake scandal”.

He claimed: “The Democrats don't care about Epstein. They don’t even care about his victims. That's why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies.

“No one is falling for this BS.”

In response, people in the comments brought up screenshots of his tweets from 2021 , in which he clearly held a very different view.

Karoline Leavitt denied that Trump drew the picture or signed a letter.

"As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," Leavitt wrote on X on Monday.



"This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!" she added.

Indy100 has reached out to JD Vance's representatives for comment.

