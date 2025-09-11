Elizabeth Warren tells reporter to look at every 'ugly word' posted by Trump

Senator Elizabeth Warren has pushed back after being asked by a reporter if Democrats should tone down their rhetoric in the wake of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk's death.

Warren said, "Oh, please. Why don't you start with the president of the United States and every ugly meme he's posted and every ugly word."

The argument has been raised as political unrest increases after Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday while hosting a college event for Turning Point USA.

President Trump announced Kirk’s death on Truth Social, prompting an outpouring of tributes from figures of both sides of the political aisle. The president later called the moment “a dark moment for America.”

