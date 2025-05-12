Sec Bessent announces 90 day pause and 115 per cent tariff decrease for China

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced a 90 day pause on most of the tariffs imposed by China, and the US and says future discussions are being planned to solidify a permanent deal.

Both countries have lowered their baseline tariff rates by 115 percent however the 20 percent fentanyl-related tariff from the US remains.

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Chinese officials in Switzerland over the weekend to discuss a temporary agreement that would prevent anymore upward tariff pressure before talks for a more permanent solution.

