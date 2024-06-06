GTA announce huge summer update releasing 'later this month'

Rockstar has shared further details of what to expect from GTA Online's huge summer update landing "later this month".

The studio announced at the start of April the update would be coming later in the year, when players clamouring for news about GTA 6 was starting to reach fever pitch.

And Rockstar has now revealed what to expect from the update for the online multiplayer mode accessible as a standalone and within GTA 5, mentioning features will be available to play "later this month".

An update on Rockstar's newswire revealed players can basically set up their own bounty hunting business along with other police missions and creator tools.

An update from Rockstar said: "This summer, it's time for some (high-value) target practice to clean up the roving reprobates of Southern San Andreas with your very own bail enforcement and bounty hunting business in the next major update for GTA Online.

"Meanwhile, back in town, Vincent needs help enforcing his authority without official oversight - get behind the wheel of your souped-up Cruiser and conduct a range of off-the-books enforcement activities across Los Santos.

"Plus, utilise new tools and props to create custom, high-octane Drift and Drag Racesin the Creator, and much more later this month.

"This summer's action-packed GTA Online update also delivers a collection of new rides to covet and collect, boosts to payouts across a number of existing modes and missions, including Taxi Work, Open Wheel Races, Operation Paper Trail and more."

There will also be some updates based on player feedback, including an increased Sell Mission timer to make it easier for solo players taking on Biker and Gunrunning sales and snacks automatically replenishing when launching most missions.

