GTA 6 LIVE: Game price 'revealed' by former Rockstar developer

The price of GTA 6 has been 'revealed' by a former Rockstar Games developer. There has been a lot of speculation Grand Theft Auto 6 could become the first $100 game.

Rockstar recently delayed GTA 6 to 19 November 2026 and in the meantime, fans continue to track rumours, leaks, map details, gameplay mechanics, trailer updates and screenshots.

Despite the ongoing wait, GTA 6 is still the most anticipated video game of all time.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog has all the latest news, leaks, rumours, trailers and release date updates as they happen below.

GTA 6 price 'revealed' by former Rockstar developer Mike York, a former Rockstar Games and GTA 5 animator, has told Esports Insider he does not think GTA 6 will be the first $100 game and it will instead be priced at the current industry standard. "I don't think the price tag for GTA 6 will be $100," he said. "I think it will come out at $70, around the flatline of normal releases. I don't think Rockstar feels it needs to release it at a higher cost. They'll sell so many copies of the game that they won't need to be greedy and charge $100.

"They don't need to leave that sour taste in people's mouths if they don't have to, so I don't think they'll do that. There might be a $99 day-one version if you pre-order it where it gives you a huge bundle when GTA Online comes out, you have your own apartment or something like that - but the base game will be $70. "The first week of sales will be astronomical, I can see something like $3 billion in sales. This is not a game that people are on the fence about, people know it will deliver so they will just buy it. It will be huge." York also said GTA 6 will revolutionise the world of gaming. "I can see GTA 6 being the biggest selling game ever," he added. "It's going to smash records, it's going to obliterate records. I remember when GTA 5 was released when I was at Rockstar, it was the highest grossing entertainment product of all time within the first 24 hours and that's what's going to happen with GTA 6. It's going to come out and obliterate every record by double. "It will be worth the wait - it will revolutionise the video gaming world. I'm hoping Rockstar has a bunch of hidden features under their sleeve that we have no idea about - really cool game mechanics, really cool things that we've never seen in a game before. Rockstar has the money, it has the capacity and the time to make that revolutionary stuff happen. "There might be something unique in the gameplay mechanic area - some kind of mini game or game mode online that's different. Like with ARC Raiders and the gameloop, and the proximity chat, that's created something special in gaming that hasn’t been done for 10 years since Fortnite was released. Rockstar might release some new kind of game mode, something really creative, that will spur this huge following behind it. "When I worked on GTA 5, we had that with the three-person system of changing characters and character swapping. There were multiple things in the game where sitting at my desk as an employee, I was thinking 'wow, all these millions of people have no idea what’s about to get dropped. The trailers show just a little piece of the game!' "And I think that's the same with GTA 6 - we have no idea what's going to drop, these trailers are just teasing you."

Reaction to Anyma's post from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Anyma's social media post with Rockstar Games president and co-founder Sam Houser. TeoVelici posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Anyma basically confirmed for GTA 6 radio." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Elevatorisbest said: "That by itself means absolutely nothing other than that he met Sam Houser." wifestalksthisuser said: "I may be wrong but I am pretty sure this is the first picture of Sam I've seen in years. Dude is very private." arthurm100 said: "As long as Rockstar keeps sharing content about GTA Online, it's normal to come across meaningless posts like this." witness_smile said: "Damn Sam Houser kinda looks like Pep Guardiola." NoInvestigator6139 said: "Reaching..."

Musician posts picture with Sam Houser Anyma, a musician, has posted a picture on his Instagram story of himself with Sam Houser, the current president of Rockstar Games and a co-founder of the studio. As music plays such a huge role in Grand Theft Auto games, it has sparked some speculation online his music could feature in the upcoming game. However this is all speculation and rumour at this time and nothing has been officially confirmed on that front.

New Online mode features 'revealed' by industry veteran GTA 6 is expected to have an Online mode and an industry veteran has 'revealed' key details about it Rockstar Games A gaming industry veteran has reportedly heard a lot of the gameplay features in GTA 6's expected Online mode will be like a MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). Popular MMORPGs include Final Fantasy 14, The Elder Scrolls Online and World of Warcraft among others. Wccftech reports it asked Rich Vogel if there's still a big audience for a Western MMO. Vogel has worked on games such as DOOM (2016), Halo Infinite and Ultima Online.

He said: "If what I have been hearing about GTA 6's features and gameplay is true, it could evolve into an MMORPG, as many of its planned features are typically found in MMORPGs." Vogel confirmed he has not worked on GTA 6 and this is second-hand information based on what he claims to have been told. An Online mode in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing but is heavily speculated.

