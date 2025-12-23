Charlie Kirk says Nicki Minaj is a 'bad role model' in resurfaced clip

Charlie Kirk ’s comments about Nicki Minaj have resurfaced after the rapper made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s annual event .

Right-wing political influencer Kirk was shot dead on Utah Valley University’s campus in September. At the time, the 31-year-old was participating in one of his signature live university campus debates, set up by the organisation he founded – Turning Point USA.

Following his death, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, has taken over the reins as CEO of Turning Point USA. This weekend, she invited Trinidadian rapper Minaj on stage for an interview, coming at a time when Minaj appears to be aligning herself with right-wing politics.

But, in a resurfaced clip from a YouTube video on his channel from April 2024, Kirk claimed that Minaj is not a good role model.

“Right now, black culture is being held captive by influences, songs and role models,” Kirk claimed.

When asked which influences, Kirk said, “I mean, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B … I don’t think that’s a good role model for eighteen-year-old black girls. I don’t.”

- YouTube youtu.be

“Cold world,” someone responded in light of everything that has transpired in recent days.

Another wrote: “Everything about this news cycle is so stunningly predictable.”

Someone else simply wrote: “lmao, well.”





Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.