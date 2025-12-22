Rapper Nicki Minaj has sparked backlash for appearing at a right-wing Turning Point USA event.

In recent months, Minaj has been aligning herself with right-wing politics , expressing support for the Trump administration and engaging in online back and forths with Democrats and Trump critics, in particular the California Governor Gavin Newsom on their differing views on transgender rights.

This weekend, Minaj took things a step further with an appearance at AmericaFest 2025, the annual conference held by Turning Point USA – a conservative political group founded by controversial right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Minaj appeared on stage with Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, where she proceeded to rant about transgender people and Gavin “Newscum” and suggested Donald Trump is “handsome, dashing” and an “amazing” role model for young men.

In response, many have slammed the star for “destroying her legacy” for the government.

“It’s getting harder and harder everyday to watch Nicki Minaj ruin herself over Trump,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Nicki Minaj crossed a line today she can never come back from.”

Someone else wrote: “Watching Nicki Minaj destroy her legacy over an administration that won’t make it to 2029.”





One person said: “I feel like I’m hallucinating Nicki Minaj on the Turning Point stage calling Trump handsome…”

“It’s never been more over, said one person.

Someone else wrote: “This is legitimately beyond parody.”

