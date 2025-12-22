Erika Kirk's 'Freudian slip' has got the internet talking

Erika Kirk ’s accidental mispronunciation has been labelled “the greatest Freudian slip of all time”.

In recent months, Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk , who was killed in September, has taken up the baton by continuing her husband’s work on Turning Point USA – a conservative politics group – becoming the CEO.

Speaking at AmericaFest 2025, the group’s annual conference, Kirk was on stage presenting the inaugural Charlie Kirk Courage Award to Utah Valley University (UVU) student Caleb Chilcutt.

During her speech, Kirk said: “Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift … excuse me, gift … grit. It has been a long day.”

“Trust me, you’re not a grifter, honey,” she told Chilcutt. “All good.”

The mistake sparked a huge reaction online as the clip went viral.

“She said the quiet part out loud,” someone argued.

Another said: “The most insane Freudian slip I’ve ever seen.”

“Heck of a Freudian slip. Many attempts to correct it, but let’s face it, she got it right the first time. It’s always been a grift,” wrote one person.

Someone argued: “Wow the recovery was somehow twice as bad as the slip.”

Another wrote: “This is the greatest Freudian slip of all time.”

“THERE AINT NO WAY,” said another stunned viewer.

