'Says nothing. Explains everything': The White House trolled with redacted headline

The Atlantic trolled the Donald Trump administration with a redacted headline after the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Friday (19 December), the Justice Department was compelled by law to release all unclassified Epstein files that it holds, after a federal law was passed.

The DOJ’s heavily redacted partial release became the subject of parody on Saturday Night Live ’s cold open, which poked fun at how censored the files were. Some files were even found to have been removed after the release, sparking accusations of a Republican “cover-up” by Democrats.

In an Atlantic article by journalist Charlie Warzel, he argued that the Epstein files were “too redacted to satisfy anyone” and that was a point that was referenced in the genius headline.

The headline read: “The Most [redacted] Administration Ever.”

A screenshot was posted on X/Twitter with the caption, “And the Atlantic wins best headline of the year”.

“It’s a good troll regardless of your politics,” someone commented.

Another said: “This is how you close out 2025.”

Someone else wrote: “Fact: This headline is f █████ awesome!”

One person argued: “There should be a Pulitzer Prize just for headlines.”

Another said: “Perfect headline. Says nothing. Explains everything.”

Someone else wrote: “Genius level forethought on this ngl.”

