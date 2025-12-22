JD Vance mocked as he claims Americans no longer have to ‘apologise for being white’

Turning Point USA continues to make headlines following its AmericaFest at the weekend, after rapper Nicki Minaj made an appearance, a Charlie Kirk photo op was slammed as “dark” and “sick”, and vice president JD Vance claimed Americans “don’t have to apologise for being white anymore”.

Yes, really.

Vance, whose wife Usha is Indian American, told attendees at the Phoenix, Arizona event on Sunday: “Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody – and I love what Nicki [Minaj] said about this – we don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex.

“So we have relegated DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] to the dustbin of history which is exactly where it belongs.

“In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologise for being white anymore, and if you’re an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin colour when you’re applying for college, because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can’t control.

“We don’t persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot, and if you’re that, you’re very much on our team.”

The remarks have since been ridiculed on X/Twitter, with content creator Kelly Scaletta posting sarcastically: “All those years of oppression are over for white people”:

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari branded the speech a “clown show”:

And actor O’Shea Jackson Jr simply asked: “When the f*** did you have to?”:

Vance was also endorsed by Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk for president in 2028 at the event, with the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk telling AmericaFest on Thursday that “we are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected” as the 48th president “in the most resounding way possible”.

