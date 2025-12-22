House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing criticism online after he confirmed he is “going to work” on erecting a statue of the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the US Capitol, in a speech delivered at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event in Arizona on Sunday.

Addressing supporters of the organisation Kirk founded, and which his widow Erika now leads as CEO, Johnson said America is “no longer in a contrast just between Republicans and Democrats”.

“We’re in a contrast between two completely different, diametrically opposed worldviews – Charlie stood for that.

“I knew him a long time and yes, Andy Biggs, we’re going to work on that statue in the Capitol, okay,” he said, in remarks which were met with a standing ovation by the audience.

Biggs, who is a Republican representative for Arizona, introduced a resolution on a Charlie Kirk statue in the Capitol back in October, with the rather long title, “Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that a statue of Charles ‘Charlie’ James Kirk should be accepted for display in the House of Representatives wing of the United States Capitol to honor his enduring legacy of free expression, civic leadership, and unwavering commitment to the American principles of faith, family, and freedom.”

Explaining the decision in comments issued on 3 November, Briggs said: “In September, we lost a tremendous leader and a dear friend … This resolution ensures that his courage and conviction will never be forgotten.

“Charlie’s assassination was meant to silence a conservative voice, but we will not be silenced. We will double down on the work Charlie dedicated his life to - defending liberty, strengthening families, and speaking truth boldly.

“His life reminds us that the Republic depends on peaceful debate, the rule of law, and the courage to stand firm in the face of evil.

“Charlie changed the course of our country - and his legacy will now stand in the Capitol as a permanent reminder that light is stronger than darkness, and truth will prevail.”

Biggs’ resolution is currently with the House Committee on House Administration.

Johnson’s comments, meanwhile, have since been met with disbelief on X/Twitter, with @TheMaineWonk asking, “What are we even doing?”:

Another X/Twitter user responded: “This is what’s top of mind for him?”:

A third wrote: "The Capitol's for leaders, not loudmouths":

And someone else pointed out that Johnson’s support for a Kirk statue comes despite a plaque not yet being erected honouring law enforcement officers who responded to the January 6 insurrection.

Congress passed a law mandating the creation and installation of a plaque in 2022, and in January, more than 50 members wrote to Johnson urging him to install the plaque in the Capitol.

In June, Politico reported that several House Democrats posted replicas of the plaque amid the delay in the real plaque’s installation.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s office has been approached by indy100 for comment.

