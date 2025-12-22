Donald Trump is back targeting Greenland again with one ‘outrageous’ decision

As US president Donald Trump’s administration continues to face criticism over its handling of the Epstein files, the Republican has sparked more backlash by returning to the topic of Greenland and making one “outrageous” appointment.

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump announced that Louisiana governor Jeff Landry would be appointed to the position of “United States Special Envoy to Greenland”, alongside his current role.

Trump wrote: “Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World. Congratulations Jeff!”

Landry thanked the president over on X/Twitter, writing: “It’s an honour to serve you in this position to make Greenland a part of the US. This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!”

Needless to say, this hasn’t gone down well with Greenland or Denmark - of which the former nation is a semi-autonomous territory of the latter Nato ally – as Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has since announced he will summon the US ambassador to Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a joint statement: “We have said it before. Now, we say it again: national borders and the sovereignty of states are rooted in international law.

“They are fundamental principles. You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security.

“Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, and the US shall not take over Greenland. We expect respect for our joint territorial integrity.”

Swedish foreign minister Maria M Stenergard was among those criticising the Trump administration’s move on X/Twitter, writing that Sweden “stands wholeheartedly behind its neighbour”:

Another account tweeted at Landry: “What is wrong with you?”:

Stanford University professor and former US ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, branded the appointment “outrageous”:

And Greenlander Orla Joelsen said Greenland becoming part of the US “will not happen. Never ever”:

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

