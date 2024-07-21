Rockstar Games' GTA San Andreas has a secret opening sequence

Although Rockstar Games' GTA: San Andreas came out two decades ago, with it being a Rockstar game, players are still finding out loads of previously unknown little details.

GTA: San Andreas first released on PlayStation 2 in 2004 and has since been released, re-released and remastered on a number of different platforms.



Even though the game is almost 20-years-old, Reddit user EldenRingBoi98 asked in the GTA: San Andreas Subreddit: "What's your favourite fun fact or facts about GTA: San Andreas that people might not know?"

And one of the answers in particular about a secret opening sequence caught the eye.

User Willing-Juggernaut67 has shared a few contributions in the comments, including one about a secret opening sequence.

"You don't need to go to Grove Street right away, it suspends the noob cave period," the user said.

"Drug pushers spawn everywhere and you get guns and loot from them. You can work out at muscle beach in the Santa Maria area, buy all the houses. Head out to Blueberry area, Catalina's car is usually there. Steal a Firetruck and bring it out there gentle like or EMT missions until you max them out for health and fireproof bonuses and driving skill. There are food and Sprunk machines.

"Weapon drops all over the open parts of the map, top off SMG with MP5 from the patio restaurant up the hill from the bribe star north of Jefferson hotel which has one on the roof. Unity station has one too.

"If you fly around the outside edge of the map it will all be uncovered. You can survive the 4 star wanted level for a while if you get your skills up."

Something to keep players busy for a short while ahead of any news on GTA 6 eh...

