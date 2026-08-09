Kingdom Hearts 4 next look date could be imminent

There's speculation a next look at Kingdom Hearts 4 could be imminent after a key Disney update was spotted.

To celebrate 25 years of the Kingdom Hearts series, there's a deep dive panel happening on 15 August at the D23 Disney convention, which is described as "the ultimate Disney fan event" with "three unforgettable days of showcases, sneak peeks, exclusive shopping and once-in-a-lifetime experiences".

The D23 app revealed a previously unknown update that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be co-directed by Tai Yasue, who has previous credits in Kingdom Hearts games including Kingdom Hearts 3, and that he'll be on the deep dive panel.

There has already been speculation Kingdom Hearts 4 could appear during the event and those flames have been fanned with this latest announcement.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit with the OP (original poster) saying: "Yasue's involvement can allow us to speculate that we could get another look at the game during the event."

And gamers have been having their say in the comments.

Posts from the gamingleaksandrumours

community on Reddit

One said: "I feel like they plan on getting KH4 out sometime next year. FF7 at the start of the year, KH4 to end it."



Another commented: "I can't believe it's been four years already. I sat down and played most of the KH games from start to finish back in 2022 and half a decade is gone just like that. I'm still kind of reeling from how spaced out the gaming industry is now. I know it's not the same genre or game but we had Jak 1-3 and Jak X in a span of four years. It's kind of crazy."

"I'm still shocked that Nintendo had the leverage of showcasing KH4 after years of nothing," a third added.

A fourth pleaded: "God please, it's rumored to release next year so it'd be the perfect time to start revealing it."

And a fifth posted: "I hope it releases 2027 because I would genuinely be sad to not have a physical copy of it."

Kingdom Hearts 4 has not been confirmed to appear at D23 by Disney or Square Enix and is speculation at the time of writing.



Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.