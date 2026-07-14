Kingdom Hearts 4 release date could be revealed very soon

A release date for Kingdom Hearts 4 could be revealed very soon during a Disney convention.



The last official Kingdom Hearts 4 update surprisingly came during the Nintendo Direct at the start of June when a teaser trailer revealed a new look at the game and confirmation it will be releasing on Switch 2 at launch as well as PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC.

Further information, such as a release date or pre-order details, were not shared then but it has been confirmed Kingdom Hearts will have a designated section at Disney's upcoming D23 convention in August.

While Kingdom Hearts 4 has not been specifically mentioned, a description for a Kingdom Hearts panel said: "Join us for a journey through light and darkness as we commemorate 25 years of Kingdom Hearts.

"Discover how this saga united Disney, Pixar and Square Enix, with insights from the creative minds, character voices and more behind the magic."

During Nintendo Direct June 2026, a first Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer in four years showed Sora taking on a huge monster wreaking havoc in a city. A first look at some of the supporting cast was shown too.

Action adventure gameplay was shown as expected, with Sora wielding his key blade to defeat enemies. There was also a huge cinematic fight against the huge enemy shown in the trailer.

During that Direct, it was confirmed Kingdom Hearts games bundles, including Kingdom Hearts Collection I-III, are releasing on Switch 2 on 8 October.

But there was no news of any such details for Kingdom Hearts 4.

A 25th anniversary Kingdom Hearts panel at Disney's D23 convention would be the perfect opportunity for further updates about the highly anticipated game - but nothing has been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

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