Matt Fitzpatrick reveals 'unforgettable' St Andrews moment with mum as PGA TOUR 2K25 Season 2 starts

Ahead of Season 2 of PGA TOUR 2K25 introducing the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, cover star Matt Fitzpatrick reminisced about winning a ProAm tour event with his mum there and the one specific moment he will "never forget".

Fitzpatrick is a 30-year-old professional golfer from Sheffield, England and he's on the front cover of PGA TOUR 2K25. He won the US Open in 2022 and has played for Europe in the Ryder Cup three times, winning it once in 2023.

Just a week after his Ryder Cup win, not only did Fitzpatrick win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, he also won the ProAm team title with his mum Susan.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent and Indy100, Fitzpatrick said: "It was incredibly special to win the ProAm event there with my mum, to have that opportunity in the first place was amazing and then to win it.

"I'll never forget we were walking up 18 and I said to her 'I know you didn't want to know what score we were on but we're actually winning by five with one to play'. It was awesome to share that with her. She was happy with a five shot lead."

Matt Fitzpatrick won a ProAm event with his mum Susan at St Andrews in October 2023 / Octavio Passos, Getty Images

The Old Course at St Andrews is being added in Season 2 of PGA TOUR 2K25, which starts on May 14, as part of a free update and the Sheffield star is looking forward to playing it.

"I always look forward to playing St Andrews in real life and I'm looking forward to playing it virtually, playing it in the game will add a lot to it and I'm sure it's going to be one of the most played courses," Fitzpatrick said.

St Andrews is being added as a course in PGA TOUR 2K25 as part of a free update for all players / Screenshot from 2K

Fitzpatrick added he played a golf games a lot growing up and was in disbelief that 2K wanted him to be the cover star of the latest PGA TOUR title.

"Seeing different athletes on different games, being on the cover is something that I've always thought was cool as they're the standout athletes," he said.

"To be on the game this year has been really special. I played a lot of golf games growing up as well as football games.

"Games are a nice getaway from reality. It's more of a luxury now, I don't travel with a console but my brother does. When I'm at home though, I'll get on the PlayStation and play a bit and it's fun to wind down that way."

The cover art for the standard edition of PGA TOUR 2K25 / Artwork from 2K

During the Covid pandemic, Fitzpatrick recreated his home course Hallamshire in one of the golf games.

He said: "Everyone had a ton of time to kill so I did that which was good fun, I enjoyed that. Never know, I could be a course architect in the future! It took a couple of days or so but I didn't have much else to do apart from hit balls into the net in my back garden.

"My mates played it as well and gave me a bit of abuse as they weren't too happy with some of it!"

As well as St Andrews being added, Season 2 of PGA TOUR 2K25 introduces a new Greenskeeper Archetype, a new Challenges game mode and loads of new Clubhouse Pass content. The season focuses on the three remaining Majors taking place through 2025.

Matt Fitzpatrick spoke to The Independent and Indy100 as the cover star for PGA TOUR 2K25 ahead of Season 2 starting on May 14.

Elsewhere from indy100, check out our review of PGA TOUR 2K25 and everything that's new in this year's edition of the game.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.