Marvel Rivals Season 2 brings new heroes, maps and fixes balance

Marvel Rivals: Official Season 2 Update | Dev Vision Vol. 05
Season 2 of Marvel Rivals releases on April 11 and there are loads of new heroes, maps and team-up changes to look forward to and NetEase Games has also revealed balance changes for a number of playable characters.

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play third person superhero team-based PvP (player versus player) shooter where players can pick from a number of different iconic heroes to play as.

There are currently 37 different characters but that will rise to 39 through Season 2. Emma Frost will be playable at the start of Season 2 and Ultron will arrive at some point in May. The season is themed after the Hellfire Gala.

There's a new map in the form of the living island Krakoa and new game modes are in the works too.

There's a huge balance patch that will go live at the start of Season 2 that will buff or nerf a number of different character abilities too.

A screenshot of Emma Frost in Marvel RivalsEmma Frost will be a playable character in Marvel Rivals when Season 2 releases / Screenshot from NetEase Games, Marvel Games

Vanguard buffs

  • Hulk
  • Peni Parker
  • Thor

Vanguard nerfs

  • Captain America
  • Doctor Strange
  • Magneto
  • The Thing

Duelist buffs

  • Black Widow
  • Hawkeye
  • Hela
  • Human Torch
  • Iron Fist
  • Iron Man
  • Mister Fantastic
  • Moon Knight
  • Scarlet Witch

Duelist nerfs

  • Star-Lord
  • Winter Soldier
  • Wolverine

Strategist buffs

  • Cloak and Dagger

Strategist nerfs

  • Adam Warlock
  • Invisible Woman
  • Loki
  • Mantis
  • Rocket Raccoon

There are three new team-up abilities too, which are Arcane Order (Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch), Stars Aligned (Captain America and Winter Soldier) and Mental Projection (Emma Frost and Psylocke / Magneto).

A number of team-up abilities are being adjusted or removed and they are:

  • Ammo Overload (Rocket Racoon and Winter Soldier)
  • Chilling Charisma (Luna Snow and Namor)
  • Dimensional Shortcut (Magik and Psylocke)
  • Gamma Charge (Hulk and Doctor Strange / Namor)
  • Metallic Chaos (Scarlet Witch and Magneto)
  • Voltaic Union (Thor and Captain America / Storm)

