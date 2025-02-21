When is Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 releasing and what's new?

Marvel Rivalsservers are back online following planned downtime and Season 1.5 is now live.



The game had planned downtime at 9am GMT / 4am ET / 1am PT on Friday (February 21) morning while the game was updated.

The official Marvel Rivalssocial media account confirmed servers were back online and the new season was live with a post at 12.07pm GMT.

And there's quite a few new things added to Marvel Rivals that gamers can't wait to get their teeth stuck into.

The Fantastic Four are uniting for the first time in the game to take on Dracula's dark army.

The Thing and Human Torch are two new playable characters that have been added into Marvel Rivals along with new costumes.

There's a new Convergence map called Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park too along with a range of gameplay tweaks and fixes.

There's also a brand new Battle Pass and season story events too. There have also been some Hero balance changes as well.

