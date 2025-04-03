Nintendo Switch 2 secret game spotted by sleuths

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct fully revealed the new console along with loads of first and third party games but social media sleuths have spotted what they believe is a secret game.

On April 2, full console details were revealed along with a release date of June 5. It later emerged the console itself will cost $449 with a Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle costing $499.

It was confirmed the Switch 2 will have backward compatibility with a number of Switch games and some of these will even have Switch 2 Edition upgrades, including better graphics, performance and in some cases content.

In a screenshot captured from the stream shared by Nintendo of America of games that will have backward compatibility, there appears to be a hidden title that could be making its way to Switch 2.

And that game is Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World. The 2D platformer is a 3DS title that released in 2017 and was an enhanced version of Yoshi's Woolly World that came out on Wii-U in 2015.

The game was not mentioned during the livestream so it's led a number of social media users to speculate the game could be getting ported to the Switch 2.

The UK and Japan versions of the stream has artwork for Yoshi's Crafted World in its place, reports Game Rant, leading some to speculate it could have been a mistake in the American event.

Also, although Gamecube games are becoming available on Switch 2, there has not been any mention of Wii-U or 3DS games being ported, so if the game is to release on the new console, it may be in the form of a remaster or remake, unless Nintendo has something up its sleeve.

For now though, to be clear, Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World on Switch 2 has not been confirmed by Nintendo.

Nintendo has been contacted for clarification on this.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump's global tariffs could have a huge impact on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the price of games on the console made the internet collectively groan during the reveal event.

