New The Lord of the Rings game: Everything we know so far

A new Middle-Earth game has been confirmed to be in the works with its aim understood to be to rival the success of Hogwarts Legacy.

The Lord of the Rings games have been going for decades and there have been loads of brilliant entries in the past, such as the iconic The Return of the King in 2003, MMORPG The Lord of the Rings Online in 2007 and more recently the Middle-Earth games in the 2010s.



There arguably hasn't been a good The Lord of the Rings game since Middle-Earth: Shadow of War released in 2017 though with newer titles such as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Tales of the Shire not really living up to expectations.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about a new The Lord of the Rings game.

There arguably hasn't been a good The Lord of the Rings game since Middle-Earth: Shadow of War in 2017 Monolith Productions, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

What has been announced about a new The Lord of the Rings game?

Warhorse Studios has confirmed it is working on a new "open-world Middle-Earth RPG".

A social media post said: "You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on. We're excited to tell you more when the time is right."

Warhorse is owned by Embracer Group, which currently owns The Lord of the Rings IP.

A recent report from Insider Gaming claimed another The Lord of the Rings game could actually be in the works at Crystal Dynamics, which is also developing the two new Tomb Raider games (Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst).

At the time, it said its sources indicated Warhorse could be working on a different The Lord of the Rings game but its reporting was not in reference to this specific title.



Insider Gaming said it approached Embracer for comment on those claims and it said it does not comment on rumours or speculation. Crystal Dynamics did not want to comment.

When could a new The Lord of the Rings game release?

There is no indication yet of a release date for a new The Lord of the Rings game.

What platforms could a new The Lord of the Rings game release on?

This depends on when it releases but at present, a new The Lord of the Rings game would likely release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with a potential Nintendo Switch 2 release too.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.