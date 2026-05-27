The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt new DLC officially announced by CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has officially announced new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt following heavy speculation.

The new DLC is called Songs of the Past and will release in 2027 but only on the current generation of hardware, meaning it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game released in May 2015 meaning this DLC will release 12 years on.

Songs of the Past is the game's third DLC, following the releases of Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. The new expansion "will return players to the role of legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia for a brand new adventure".



CD Projekt Red is co-developing the expansion with studio Fool's Theory, "a team comprising industry veterans who worked on The Witcher 3", according to a release.

More details will be shared later in the summer.

Songs of the Past will be the third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt / CD Projekt Red

A report from IGN Poland published in January 2026 claimed to have revealed where the new expansion will be set but this has not been officially confirmed.

The translated report said: "We've known about work on a potential new expansion behind the scenes for a very long time. We don't want to reveal exact dates to protect our sources but the topic first appeared on our radar years ago.

"At the time, we were hearing signs that the team was fascinated by a completely different destination than the frozen north. There were many indications that the developers were keenly interested in exploring Zerrikania."

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