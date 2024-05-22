What to expect from new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 maps

Two new maps are dropping for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 called 'Paris' and 'Tokyo'.

A new Call of Duty season usually means Activision drops new maps and the latest one, starting May 29, is no exception.

The two 6v6 maps will be playable then as part of a free content update.

Activision has posted teaser videos for the season, where it seems John McTavish is back, the two new maps and guides to the new maps online so players can read up on what to expect.

New Season 4 Multiplayer Maps | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bring your passport 🗺️ New #MW3 6v6 maps Paris and Tokyo are dropping May 29 with Season 4 Follow #CallofDuty for the ...

'Paris', as its name suggests, is set in the French capital.

On the Call of Duty website, it says: "Battle erupts in the City of Love as operators deploy to Paris, fighting around a police station and gallery with the iconic tower looming in the background.

"The two centre buildings dominate this mid-sized map while the streets around them pass by apartments, shops, and cafes.

"The city's wide roads leave plentiful room for action on the ground in addition to some smaller interior spaces providing the means to get out of sight or set up an ambush."

The guide says the police station and gallery are the predominant positions, dominating the streets requires strategic planning and to consider equipping a suppressor to weapons for this one.

'Tokyo', you've guessed it, is set in the Japanese capital.

The Call of Duty website says: "Gear up and ship out to Tokyo on this mid-sized multiplayer map that drops operators right into the city's nightlife where flashing ads, entertainment and late-night eateries line the main road and courtyard where the action takes place.

"Besides the upper levels of the hotel and manga buildings along the bottom path, Tokyo keeps the fight on the ground.

"Weave through the streets looking for your next target or risk close fights in the arcade and hotel."

The guide says the hotel and manga buildings are the only points that provide upper-level access, to equip the CCT Comms Vest or High-Gain Antenna perk for a more zoomed-out minimap, and for enemies to stay on radar for longer, and to try out the IMS killstreak and scorestreak that's new for the season on this map.

The IMS is a small box on the floor that fires vertically, which in turn then shoots an explosive down at enemies.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking