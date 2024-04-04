Fans despair as Nintendo shuts down two classic consoles

With online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U shutting down for good on April 8, fans are despairing online with one X / Twitter user claiming 'my youth is over'.

The Japanese video games company is shutting down online play and communications on the two consoles; the 3DS is 13-years-old and the Wii-U is 12.

On X / Twitter, Nintendo's Japanese support account recently reminded its followers this will happen so they have time to download or get anything they need while they can.

But it's led to despair among some gamers.

@TOMOYASSSSDD1 said: "My youth is over! I played Yo-kai Watch Busters a lot. The online battles were really fun. Nowadays it's all about mods and cheaters. It would be amazing if I could use the software on the next-generation console, the Switch 2."

@AliceChan1225 said: "I have fond memories of playing Monster Hunter 4G for about 1,400 hours."

@pompuripurince said: "Seriously?" followed by three crying emojis.

@Ennma_Xs said: "Our youth is over."

@enajibaby said: "Thank you for my youth! It was fun playing Mario Kart 7 rated matches and co-op play with the Moon Rabbits team!!"

The 3DS came out in 2011 and was the successor to the hugely popular DS, allowing gamers to see the top screen in 3D without the need for glasses.

Popular games for it include Mario Kart 7, Pokemon X & Y and Animal Crossing.

The Wii-U came out in 2012 and was the successor to the Wii with popular games including Super Mario 3D World, Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD.

