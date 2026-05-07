A surprise Nintendo Direct stream officially revealed details of a new Star Fox game - but gamers have all been making the same complaint about it online.

Star Fox titles are sci-fi rail shooter games, which is a shooting game sub-genre where movement is controlled along a pre-determined route and players have to shoot targets presented to them.

Nintendo says the new Star Fox game is "based on" Star Fox 64 (or Lylat Wars) which released in 1997 - but it's a ground-up remake as it's described as a "cinematic take" on the game "featuring newly overhauled character designs, freshly revamped looks for each stage, plus detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack".

Star Fox 64 focuses on pilot Fox McCloud and his crew teaming up to try and stop the Lylat system being destroyed.

But this upcoming remake is not the first time Star Fox 64 has been revisited - a 3D remake was released in 2011 on Nintendo 3DS, a reimagined version released in 2016 on the Wii-U and the original game is even available through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

And because of this, gamers have shared the same complaint about Star Fox 64 being revisited yet again by Nintendo instead of a brand new entry.

On a post about this in the Nintendo Switch Subreddit, one said: "Remember when Miyamoto said they don't want to make a new F-Zero till they can think of new ideas? Wtf is the excuse for Star Fox then!?"

"So if I buy 64 for the fourth time, can I expect an original game sometime in the next 20 years?" a second questioned.

A third agreed: "Did they just say it's the 64 version but updated? Have they not done that many times now?"

A fourth despaired: "It's just 64... Again... Did Assault never happen? Is it possible to actually do something with this franchise??"

"Fantastic Mr Star Fox... Tbh this looks like an unreal engine fan remake of 64, not sure why they chose to bring back Star Fox like this," a fifth declared.

Star Fox releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on 25 June.



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