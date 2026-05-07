A rather telling new poll has revealed that more Republicans believe that Donald Trump could beat them in a physical fight than vice versa and people are aghast.

Trump, who is nearly 80, has regularly been seen with bruised, discoloured hands , as well as falling asleep during meetings and other important events.

So, when a new YouGov America poll asked people of different political affiliations who they thought would win in a physical fight between themselves and Donald Trump, it was quite a revealing look at how people view him and his capabilities.

When they asked Republicans, a staggering 39 per cent believed Trump would best them, while 33 per cent said it would be the other way round.

Among Democrats, just 5 per cent thought Trump would defeat them, while 75 per cent said they would get the better of him.

Hilariously, the poll also asked who would win in a fight: Trump, or an eight-year-old boy.

In that scenario, 72 per cent of the Republicans who were asked thought Trump would win, while 54 per cent of Democrats backed the child.

Someone called it the “best poll of all time”.

Another suggested: “Whoever came up with this survey question deserves a Pulitzer.”

“This is the funniest poll I've ever seen. Republicans are so deep in the cult that they genuinely don't see Trump as an obese, ailing old man who can't walk in a straight line

“I cannot stop laughing,” another wrote.

One person pointed out: “These are usually the same people who think they can beat female ufc fighters btw.”

Another wrote: “Lmfao ‘an eight year old boy’ is cracking me up. We’re just polling anything.”

Someone else argued: “There is a major crisis of lack of self-respect in the Republican party right now.”

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