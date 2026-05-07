Melania Trump read out a tribute to her husband Donald Trump at the White House, and the people in attendance laughed after she called him “empathetic”.

In fact, Donald himself couldn’t keep a straight face during the event on Wednesday (May 6) honoring military mothers.

Speaking in front of attendees, Melania said that “most know my husband as the strong commander-in-chief”.

Melania then went on to say that her husband’s “empathy transcends the role and shape of a caring leader, who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child”.

However, the people in the room couldn’t help but laugh – and Donald shrugged, with both he and Melania struggling to keep a straight face.

The moment sparked a big reaction on social media.



One user wrote: "Trump is the first guy to laugh at the concept of him having empathy."

"Imagine being so morally bankrupt that your own wife bursts out laughing at the thought of you having empathy," another said.

One more called it "peak comedy".



It comes after Trump was criticised after appearing to shut down a child who spoke about wanting to become a volleyball player .



Trump spent Tuesday (5 May) at a White House ceremony reviving the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, joined by the likes of golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Player and a group of children.

The day was full of slightly strange moments, including DeChambeau and Player having a push-up contest and Trump describing Iranian snipers shooting protesters while surrounded by kids - as well as attempting, unsuccessfully, to show off his golfing skills .

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