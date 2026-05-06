A lone coyote has astonished biologists and the public alike after it was discovered to have swum to the remote Alcatraz Island, a former federal prison in San Francisco Bay renowned for its treacherous, choppy waters that famously thwarted prisoners’ escape attempts.

Initially, experts believed the coyote had made the 1-mile (1.6-kilometre) journey from San Francisco. However, DNA analysis has since revealed the male coyote undertook an even more impressive feat, swimming 2 miles (3.2 kilometres) from nearby Angel Island.

"Our working assumption was that the coyote made the swim from San Francisco because it is a significantly shorter distance. We couldn’t help being impressed by his accomplishment in making it to Alcatraz," stated Bill Merkle, a National Park Service wildlife ecologist, in a news release. He added, "Coyotes are known to be resilient and adaptable, and he certainly demonstrated those qualities."

Camilla Fox, founder and executive director of the non-profit Project Coyote, suggested the animal likely embarked on the journey in search of a mate or new territory. While coyotes, much like wolves, are capable swimmers, Fox noted that it is exceptionally rare for humans to witness such an event. "We have never, ever heard such a story of a coyote making such a long journey in a pretty challenging ocean current," she remarked.

Video footage from early January captured the coyote paddling through the chilly San Francisco Bay and struggling to reach the rocky shore. This was followed by a visitor sighting on 24 January by Rebecca Husson, who was visiting for a cousin’s wedding.

Coyote defies science by swimming two miles to Alcatraz AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Ms Husson and her family were surprised to spot the animal during their morning tour of Alcatraz. "He looked like a drowned rat when he ended up on the island, and when we saw him he looked healthy and so beautiful. He looked like he had been eating well," she told The Associated Press.

Biologists subsequently found fresh coyote tracks and scat, which were sent to the University of California, Davis, for DNA analysis, confirming the swimmer’s origin from Angel Island’s coyote population.

The park service had prepared to capture and relocate the coyote, given Alcatraz’s crucial role as a seabird nesting habitat. However, the animal has not been spotted or recorded since, and there is no current evidence of its continued presence on the island.

Alcatraz Island, which became a federal prison in the 1930s, was designed to house the most dangerous criminals but closed in the 1960s due to the prohibitive costs of its remote operation. Despite its formidable reputation, 36 men attempted 14 separate escapes; nearly all were either caught or succumbed to the cold, swift currents. The island reopened as a park in 1973.

Angel Island, a state park, once served as a processing and detention centre for Chinese and other immigrants. Fox noted that coyotes persevered in colonising Angel Island, and she urged visitors to be mindful not to disturb coyote families and their dens, particularly during the current pup season.