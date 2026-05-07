Logan Paul hits back at backlash over $550,000 ultra-rare Manga purchase

Logan Paul has hit back at criticism after splurging $550,000 on a collection of rare, graded first-edition manga chapters from One Piece and Dragon Ball.

Taking to X/Twitter, Paul called himself the "proud owner of the greatest Mangas in the world," adding: "The Manga journey has begun…"

The post was accompanied by three snaps showcasing his new purchases.

Before long, criticism from diehard manga fans poured in, with iShowSpeed writing: "You don’t even know s**t about One Piece."

Another quipped: "The fact he has zero care for what it actually is says enough that this is just a money flex and nothing else."

A third wrote: "Dude is on a mission to ruin every hobby out there."

During a 6 May episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast with co-host Mike Majlak, Paul addressed the backlash and argued that fans shouldn't act as gatekeepers.

“Please don’t take this personally, One Piece community. I actually like you guys, and God bless you," he shared. "If you’re upset that I bought a couple mangas, I just don’t know how much I should be concerning myself with that."

Paul went on to suggest the backlash was unreasonable.

"You aren’t gatekeepers of a hobby that was made for people to read, to watch, to enjoy, to collect, to get inspired by. I’m a collector and I’m also a person who has autonomy," he said.

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