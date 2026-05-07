Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis release date gets very encouraging update

There has been a lot of doubt cast about Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis releasing in 2026 but there's been a very encouraging update from a studio involved with developing the game which suggests it's actually on track.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of Lara Croft's very first adventure from 1996 which is still slated to release in 2026 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

There have been lots of rumours circulating online that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis could be delayed beyond its initial release window to next year.

But a post from studio Electric Square on LinkedIn has provided fans with hope the Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis actually remains on track to release in 2026.

The post said: "Electric Square is honoured to have supported Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog on their upcoming reimagination of Lara Croft's global debut in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

"Coming 2026."



And it's that final line which has caught the attention ofTomb Raider fans in the series' Subreddit.

On a Reddit thread, one said: "Let me put on my delulu hat and hope this is true and they'll release it before GTA 6 cannibalises the entire industry for the foreseeable future. Trust 🙏"

A second added: "If anyone is curious, they have worked on Diablo IV, Mafia: The Old Country, Battlefield 2042 and more. But in reality, I think we'll discover the actual date on SGF [Summer Game Fest] 👀"

"It would make sense for the 30 year anniversary," declared a third.

A fourth commented: "For all we know the game could release in august. Look at Assassin's Creed, they announced the Black Flag remake one week or so ago and the release date is in two months."

But a fifth warned: "I would not read much into this. They obviously won't announce or hint at a delay via a support studio. Second part of that post seems copy and pasted from a press template."

At the time of writing, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is still slated to release in 2026.

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