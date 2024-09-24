Nintendo Switch 2 leaked images 'genuine' say tech experts

Tech experts have said leaked images and renders of a Nintendo Switch 2 console are "genuine".

A number of images claiming to show 3D renders of the console were posted and have since been shared and circulated on social media.

The images are understood to have been leaked by a Chinese factory worker and details of technical specifications have been shared too.

And experts at Digital Foundry said the leaked images, renders and tech info are "genuine - or at least as accurate as an old prototype dating from October 2023 can be".

Richard Leadbetter, technology editor at Digital Foundry, said: "The eight-inch LCD. The larger form factor. The new Joycons connecting via magnetic rails. At this point we can assume it's all true.

"Switch 2 has twin USB-C ports top and bottom. It'll also have a Micro-SD card slot - and we'd hope it supports the latest and greatest formats to allow for bandwidth-heavy games to run.

"Otherwise you're reliant on the 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage contained therein. Cartridges are supported too, with strong hints that original Switch media is also supported.

"Nintendo faces the biggest challenge of all - somehow following that up [the success of the Switch]."

Nintendo previously said it would reveal details of a successor to the Switch, largely speculated to be a Switch 2, before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025.

There hasn't been any official reveal of a console or news from Nintendo at the time of writing.

