Nintendo Switch successor release announced by Shuntaro Furukawa

A successor to the Nintendo Switch has been confirmed by the company's president Shuntaro Furukawa along with an indication at the timeline of its full announcement too.

The Switch is one of the best selling consoles of all time - in September 2023, it surpassed 132 million units sold globally making it Nintendo's best-selling home console.

It's also the third best-selling console in history, only behind Sony's PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS.

Speculation has been growing about there being a successor to the Switch for a while and the company's president has now confirmed it is in the works.

On X / Twitter, he said: "We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.

"It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.

"We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."

With there being a focus on games for the current generation of Nintendo Switch, it seems likely any announcement about the successor will be made towards the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Early 2025 seems more feasible with a deadline of the end of March 2025 for any announcement to be made.

A video games expert recently said to expect "evolution not revolution" when it comes to the Switch's successor.

Speaking to Indy100, George Osborn, the creator of Video Games Industry Memoand the managing director of Half-Space Consulting, said: "What we have heard is it's probably not likely to be wildly different from the original Switch - it's likely to be a bit of an upgrade, a bit of a bump and the basis for this are conversations Nintendo were having at big industry event Gamescom.

"Nintendo denied it was happening but people were reporting they were showing upscaled versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that were more high end, like a PS4 Pro or towards a low end PS5 graphics.

"What you're likely to see is evolution not revolution but I always say, when it comes to Nintendo, don't rule anything out.

"Every single time you think you've got them pegged, they've got a fantastic idea or completely different way to play that just surprises you.

"We are are probably now increasingly likely to see a new Nintendo Switch next year. I think it was being talked about towards the end of this year; might still happen but a new Switch might be next year."

