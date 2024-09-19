Gamers have been reacting on Reddit to images of a Nintendo Switch 2 console along with technical details that have been 'leaked' online.

A number of images claiming to show 3D renders of the console were posted and have since been shared and circulated on social media.

The images are understood to have been leaked by a Chinese factory worker and details of technical specifications have been shared too.

It comes as Nintendo said it would reveal details of a successor to the Switch, largely speculated to be a Switch 2, before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025.

A reputable industry insider also said there were "whispers" about something happening with the upcoming Switch 2 console this month.

Some of the key technical details the Switch 2 is claimed to have are that it will feature 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, two cooling fans and support for HDMI 2.1.

Soon after those leaks were shared, a "conspiracy theory" was shared online that "a lot of developers got invited to visit Nintendo" on the same day.

The leaks have also been shared on Reddit with a number of Redditors commenting with their thoughts.



Cryoto said: "A comment the other day said Nintendo should do a reveal now because it was a race between them and some random Chinese warehouse worker. Looks like Nintendo lost the race lmao."

Blue_Sheepz said: "Looks like a skinnier, larger Switch."

TheLimeyLemmon said: "Well Nintendo, over to you."

hepgiu said: "Thank god is just a newer bigger and better Switch without any silly shenanigans."

riap0526 said: "Definitely feels very 'Switch 2' if the leaks are true. The overall design is very similar to the Switch, basically an upgraded version of it."

Nintendo has not commented on the speculated leaks at the time of writing.

