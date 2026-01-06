Nintendo renewing Mario and Zelda trademarks spark remaster and remake rumours

Nintendo appears to be renewing trademarks for older Mario and Zelda titles and it's sparked speculation that remasters or even remakes of 3DS and Wii-U classics could be on the way.

It was spotted on X / Twitter that Nintendo is renewing "trademarks for Mario Tennis Ultra Smash and The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes", according to Mike Odyssey.

Mario Tennis Ultra Smash released in 2015 on Wii-U and The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes released the same year on 3DS.



Odyssey added: "With Mario and Zelda's 40th anniversary [in 2026], these two games could have ports / remakes appearing in next month's Nintendo Direct on 20 February!

"Zelda's anniversary falls on Saturday [21 February] with the Direct being the day before."

To note here, claims about potential ports or remakes and a Nintendo Direct on 20 February are unconfirmed by Nintendo and remain rumour until anything is officially announced.

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes is an action adventure game that relies on co-op gameplay but is limited to three players and focuses on players having to work together.

Although the game received mostly positive reviews, it proved quite divisive among players but, generally, those that got on with it absolutely loved it.

But the online functionality, lack of a two-player option and matchmaking features are why it was not well received among some.

Mario Tennis Ultra Smash was the first Mario Tennis game to have simultaneous online multiplayer but received mixed reviews from critics.

A new Mario Tennis game, called Mario Tennis Fever, is releasing on 12 February on Nintendo Switch 2 but not the original Switch. It has led to speculation that Mario Tennis Ultra Smash could therefore be getting a Switch port.

It's more than likely Nintendo is simply renewing the trademarks for both titles, which is standard as trademarks generally need to be renewed every 10 years to remain in force, but it has not stopped speculation Nintendo could be cooking up something to revitalise both games.

