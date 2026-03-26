Nintendo Switch 2 digital games are about to get a major price switch-up

Nintendo has confirmed digital Switch 2 games will come down in price and sell for cheaper than physical ones.

A statement from the company said: "Beginning in May 2026, and starting with preorders for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, new Nintendo published digital titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 will have an MSRP that is different from physical versions.

"Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games.

"As always, retail partners set their own prices for physical and digital games and pricing for each title may vary."

This sparked speculation Nintendo could be raising the price of physical games but in a follow-up statement shared with IGN, it confirmed that actually the opposite is true - in that digital Switch 2 games will be decreasing in price.

Nintendo said: "The cost of physical games is not going up.

"This means that when Nintendo sells digital versions of Nintendo published games exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 to consumers in the US, those prices will have an MSRP that is lower than their physical counterparts."

This was reposted in the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have been having their say about this in the comments.

One commented: "Well [with] physical games, Nintendo has to pay the stores 30 per cent cut. They probably would love it to all go digital so they don't have to pay anybody. Seems like that is the standard everywhere the 30 per cent cut whether it's Steam, Google, Apple, Sony, Microsoft."

A second said: "All Switch 2 games are $70 in the US. Seems like digital got cheaper. Are there any Nintendo published Switch 2 games for $60? I can't think of any."

A third agreed: "Digital game is back to $60? Hopefully other companies follow the trend."

"Somehow, Nintendo has managed to make this way more confusing than it needed to be," a fourth added.

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