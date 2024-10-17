A Nintendo Switch 2 console could have been, or could still be, planned to release later in 2024 according to a huge data hack that happened at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

Details about the console, a new generation of Pokemon, employee data and loads more were all obtained and shared online in a huge breach.

The leaks said Pokemon Legends Z-A, the only confirmed new Pokemon game, is being developed for 'Ounce'.

'Ounce' is the codename that's been given to the Switch 2 and that Pokemon title was originally planned for Winter 2024 but was postponed, according to the leaks and reports.

If the game is in development for 'Ounce' and was originally planned for Winter 2024, that indicates a Switch 2 console may have been, or still could be (which admittedly seems highly unlikely now), mooted for release by the end of the year.

This is speculation with no official word from Nintendo about any update or a release date at present.

A Nintendo Switch 2 console may have been planned to release, and could still even come out, in 2024 / Wirestock, iStock

Nintendo previously said it would reveal details of a successor to the Switch, currently known as the Switch 2, before the end of the current financial year - in other words before the end of March 2025.

There hasn't been any official news from Nintendo since that announcement was made back in May but a report claims the boss of a video games accessory company called Blade has revealed the console is "done" and "ready" and that it "will launch in either March or April next year".

This comes after recent images and renders of a Switch 2 console that leaked online were said to be "genuine" by tech experts.

The Game Freak data hack saw information about Gen 10 of Pokemon being worked on with versions 'K' and 'N' mentioned, a "Splatoon-like game" with the codename 'Synapse', source code for Pokemon SilverSoul / HeartGold, beta versions of existing Pokemon designs, information about upcoming movies and TV series and loads more.

In a translated statement, Game Freak said: "Personal information of employees and others was leaked in connection with unauthorised access to our server by a third party in August 2024. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused to all involved.

"We are contacting the affected employees individually. For those who cannot be contacted individually due to resignation or other reasons, we will notify them through this announcement and set up a contact point to respond to inquiries regarding this matter.

"We have already rebuilt and inspected the server and will strive to prevent recurrence by further strengthening our security measures."

