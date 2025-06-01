Nintendo Switch 2 LIVE: Gamers told to keep key console feature intact when unboxing

Nintendo Switch 2's launch is just around the corner with the console releasing worldwide on June 5.

Demand for it is huge - preorders have been selling out across the globe and retailers' restock continues to be snapped up very quickly by those who have not secured one yet. There are still many who haven't managed to secure one.

Nintendo has said it is confident it can keep up with the high demand though and is continuing to prioritise manufacturing as many consoles as possible.

For all the latest on all things Nintendo and Switch 2 as they happen, keep it locked with our dedicated live blog below.

Gamers told to keep key console feature in tact when unboxing Gamers have been told by Nintendo to keep a key console feature intact when unboxing their Switch 2 console. Usually, with a brand new phone, tablet or anything with a screen comes a protective layer of film over the screen that typically needs to be taken off. However in the user manual that's been uploaded online by Nintendo (as spotted by Nintendo Life), gamers are being told to NOT remove the protective film layer on the Switch 2. It said: "The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off." The film can help to reduce the extent of damage to the screen or it being damaged at all. Nintendo's OLED model of the Switch had this kind of film on it too.

Physical Cyberpunk 2077 game has more than just the cartridge Physical editions of Cyberpunk 2077 will have more than just the cartridge in them. When Cyberpunk 2077 released in 2020, physical copies of the game came with a map and stickers. These were not included in Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition. New Switch 2 copies of Cyberpunk 2077 will also have some added extras in there however. A Tweet from the game's official account said: "It comes with some stickers and a thank you note."

Retailer that cancelled some preorders reopens them UK retailer GAME has contacted customers who had their preorders unexpectedly cancelled. One of those affected sent My Nintendo News a screenshot of the email saying they have the opportunity to preorder the console again. The email said: "Thank you for your patience while we've been working to resolve the issue with your cancelled Nintendo Switch 2 preorder. We're pleased to let you know that you can now place your order again. "To ensure availability for affected customers like you, we've reserved a limited number of units."

Mario Kart World Switch 2 file size updated by Nintendo Nintendo has updated the file size for Mario Kart World on the Switch 2, along with some other games too. As spotted by Nintendo Life, Mario Kart World has reduced in size from 23.4GB to 21.9GB. The internal storage size of the Switch 2 is 256GB. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour has also come down from 2GB to 1.6GB and Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now 11GB.

File sizes for Hitman and Street Fighter 6 have also been reduced. However the Nintendo Classics GameCube app has gone up from 3.5GB to 5.1GB.

UK retailer cancels some Switch 2 preorders UK retailer GAME has confirmed it has cancelled some Switch 2 preorders. In a statement, the company said: "We sincerely apologise for the recent cancellation of some Nintendo Switch 2 preorders. We understand how disappointing this is, especially for those who have been eagerly awaiting their order. "We're currently working hard to reinstate as many affected preorders as possible. If your order was impacted, please know that we're doing everything we can and will be in touch with further updates and next steps." Some of those affected have taken to X / Twitter to vent their fury. @nomad_ebp said: "Wow! So @GAMEdigital cancelled my Switch 2 Pre-order. There's absolutely nothing wrong with the payment method I provided! Perhaps you took pre-orders too early?! Outrageous!" @mckeenziiee said: "Has anyone had their Switch 2 preorder cancelled? They are still taking payments. I preordered in early April." @OlizandriOnYT said: "Turns out I am not getting a Nintendo Switch 2 on release as order has been cancelled, MY BAD I suppose as I ordered with @GAMEdigital so suspected they would pull something like this. Zero customer support, even tried to ask them months ago to take the pending payment."

All the new Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition features revealed Nintendo has revealed new gameplay features that will be available in Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV which releases on July 24. The game will have all the features of the base game that released on the original Switch along with some added features. In Mario Party mode, four players can appear in the game using a camera. There's a new 2v2 battle mode called Tag-Team Rules with a new item called Together Dice. It warps the player's teammate to the same location, two dice are rolled and the total amount is moved with items, stars and space effects doubled. Frenzy Rules is a more streamlined mode where players only have five turns to win. Each player starts with a star, 50 coins and double dice. Duels can be triggered from the very first go. Bowser Live reminds indy100 of EyeToy Play (for those old enough to remember) where players appear on screen and compete in various mini games. Even if players do not have a camera, there are games that use the built-in microphone. Carnival Coaster is a co-op mode and uses mouse controls in its mini games. There are five different tracks. There are also exclusive minigames that use mouse controls, more expressive rumble and microphone. GameShare is also supported. Players who own the original Switch edition can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition by purchasing an upgrade pack.

Midnight launches confirmed in US and UK for Switch 2 Ahhh the good old midnight launch... Those fond memories of wanting to be among the very first to get hands on a new console or game, so much so that we'd be prepared to queue for hours with excitement building as the clock strikes 12. Then 12 comes, customers get their goods and race home quickly to try it out. Well it's back with the Switch 2. In the US, Best Buy will open most of its stores at 12 for preorder pickups. There will also be a limited number of consoles games and accessories available for walk-in customers too. In the UK, Smyths confirmed all of its stores will open at 12 both for those who have not preordered and those who have using click and collect or in-store collection. There will be a limited election of Switch 2 stock from 12.01am to 12.30am. Currys has confirmed it's opening its doors to just one store, the one in Oxford Street, London, and only for customers who have preordered a Switch 2 with the retailer.

Switch app heavily updated ahead of new console launching The official Nintendo Switch app has been updated with v3.0.1 and it's been rebranded from Nintendo Switch Online to Nintendo Switch App. Changes have been made to it in time for the Switch 2 launching in a week's time. Switch 2 consoles will now be supported and screenshots and videos saved in a console's album can now be uploaded to the app. GameChat invitations can be be received too. Friends can be added via the app and it will now also give notifications when a friend comes online, if this is toggled on. There have been other small improvements and bug fixes made too.

CD Projekt CEO 'optimistic' about Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 With Phantom Liberty, the large DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, now selling 10 million copies ahead of the game's release on Switch 2, joint CD Projekt Red CEO Michal Nowakowski is "optimistic" about the game releasing on the upcoming console. Noawkowski said: "This result fills us with great satisfaction - especially given that a new addition is about to join our Cyberpunk portfolio - on June 5, the game's Ultimate Edition will be coming to the new Nintendo Switch 2 console. "Positive reactions from gamers and media representatives who have had the opportunity to play the game at a series of global Nintendo events fill us with optimism. It's worth noting that for the first time ever one of our games will become a launch title for a brand new platform." It comes as the studio revealed new details about Cyberpunk 2, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Read the full story on that here.

Nintendo updates Switch 2 backwards compatibility titles Nintendo has updated its Switch 2 game compatibility page and while the vast majority of games will run on the new console with no problems at all, there are a handful with known issues. Nintendo has tested more than 15,000 Nintendo Switch games for the new console with 99 per cent of 122 Nintendo games not having any difficulties at all. 65 per cent of more than 15,000 third party games have no compatibility issues with around 33 or 34 per cent playable with issues in certain parts of the game. However there are 115 games with start up issues on the Switch 2, 46 games that start up successfully but have compatibility issues and 49 games with issues planned to be addressed at launch or shortly after.

More Pokemon Legends: Z-A details Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be available to preorder on the Nintendo eShop in June 5, the same day the Switch 2 console launches. The game's cover art, shown below, has also been revealed. There will also be a Pokemon Presents event on July 22 on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date officially revealed The release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A has officially been revealed by Nintendo. The game will release on October 16. There will be a standard Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Switch 2 Edition both available on the same day.

New Switch 2 footage found in Switch Online trailer Brand new footage has been found of games and features running on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Nintendo Life spotted this in an updated version of Nintendo's Switch Online trailer.

There's a brand new look at the upcoming Mario Kart World and original Switch games, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, running on the new console, plus loads more.

Switch 2 leak blasted as 'joke' by fans Wario64, an insider and dataminer, has commented on claims there are Switch 2 consoles out there "in the wild" but they cannot be used until the official launch date. The user initially Tweeted a video which seems as though it showed the Switch 2 console. It has been taken down due to a copyright claim. This was then quoted with a screenshot of someone saying "Nintendo locked the Switch 2 it needs update to function so I am waiting for June 5 to unlock it". And in reply to this Tweet, Wario64 said: "Another person shared with me that they have a Nintendo Switch 2 as well. I have no permission to post pics but can share that when they try to boot a Switch 1 game, a message prompts 'please connect to the internet and update your system'. Needs update to boot a game." Nintendo has already confirmed there will be a Day One patch for the console and it seems this will need to be installed before it can be used, meaning it needs to be connected to the internet. In the comments to Wario64's latest posts, some X / Twitter users are not happy about it. One user said: "What a joke." "That explains why there's no info on how well or not backwards compatibility works yet, or how it enhances games," another said. A third commented: "Hopefully Nintendo doesn't botch this Day One and the update is live and easy to access." "So if you don't have internet you can't use the system? That's crazy if it's true," another said. But a fifth commented: "Considering the list of games that need patches and updates to work properly with the Switch 2, this is not surprising. Nothing to get worked up over."

Elsewhere from Indy100, if the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World are worth the price after being hands-on with both and the three best features of the new console.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.