Billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk , has been commenting on the UK’s immigration protests - including appearing to compare the UK police to Nazi war criminals.

From across the pond, X/Twitter owner Musk has been getting himself involved in the immigration protests by making comments and stirring the pot amid ongoing unrest in Britain.

In one, Musk shared a post by someone who claimed that the UK police should think about “the Nuremberg trials” and how, after WWII, it was established that a person arguing they were just following orders from a superior or their government “does not relieve him from responsibility under international law”.

Musk shared the post and added, “‘Just following orders’ is not an acceptable defense.”

His comment comes as recent anti-immigrant protests in the UK have become violent, with protestors clashing with police officers.

South-African-born Musk has been fairly prolific in commenting on the anti-immigration protests in the UK, including retweeting far-right talking points, dog whistles and disinformation, as well as sharing some thoughts of his own.

Everything Musk has said about the UK's immigration stance

Musk reposted a tweet from Malaysian commentator Ian Miles Cheong in which he claimed that “One in four schools in England now has native British children in the minority”.



Musk wrote: “Wow”.

Musk shared and replied to another post, which claimed: “Go anywhere in the UK and look around, you'll just see foreigners everywhere.

“It's truly sickening the damage that has been done to our nation and our people.”

In response, Musk said: “Remigration is the only way.”

Another post suggested that “They give them [asylum seekers] homes rent free while British citizens have to pay. Why? Because they want their votes. This is how Labour stay in power. They use our money to bribe them.”

With no factual basis, Musk responded and shared: “Exactly. And it will work, unless the people of Britain put a stop to it.”

One sycophantic post from Cheong thanked Musk’s company, X/Twitter, for people “finally waking up”.

Musk wrote: “Time to wake up to the horrific reality.”

In another post, Musk repeated more disinformation, suggesting the British government is mass importing voters and housing them in hotels.

“The goal is obviously long-term settlement to import voters.

“If mass importation of voters is allowed to continue, it will succeed and the vote of the Britain-born will not matter.”

He repeated the false claim again in another post, writing: “The government in Britain is bribing hotel owners with multi-millions of pounds for SEVEN-year contracts to house illegal migrants.

“Their goal is obviously to amplify and extend the illegal migrant tidal wave, not reduce it. Anyone saying otherwise is a liar.

“Thankfully, this good man rejected the bribe.”

Responding to controversial former Conservative PM Liz Truss, who suggested the current Labour government is not on the side of British people, Musk said: “If the current British government is not on the side of the people of Britain, then they are, by definition, traitors.”

To another person arguing that there is a “We cannot win the war raging against Western Civilization”, Musk replied, “True”.

One account claimed, “My English friends tell me what’s happened in the UK is tragic and scary. While some neighborhoods are charming and safe, far to many have become literally lawless”.

Musk responded with the unbelievable claim, “I have heard the same story from everyone I know who lives in Britain and everyone who has visited.

“And it keeps getting worse …”

Musk once again made the false claim that the British Labour party is “importing” voters, writing: “The Labor Party goal is destruction of democracy by importing voters and bribing them with benefits paid for by British citizens.”

Referencing the Epping hotel in Essex that houses asylum seekers and has been the subject of anti-immigration protests, Musk made the claim: “Every village in Britain will become Epping unless the people of Britain take action now.”

He also wrote, “It’s now or never” to a post someone wrote about people from around the world “declaring their support for the English patriots in our time of need”.

Musk again referenced Epping, suggesting: “The nightmare happening to Epping and hundreds of other towns in Britain and Ireland will come to your town too, unless it is stopped by the people.”

Another post, he said: “People of the great nations of Britain & Ireland, rally NOW to save your beautiful countries! 🇬🇧🇮🇪

“It’s now or never. Fight, fight, fight! ⚔️

“Soon, it will be too late.”

Musk wrote in another post: “SAVE BRITAIN.”

He said in another post: “The government is committing treason against the people.”

Musk’s apparent fixation with the goings-on in Britain comes after he admitted to being the reason President Donald Trump was elected in the US , on a similar anti-immigration stance.

