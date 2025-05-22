Nintendo Switch 2: GameChat has divisive requirement before it can be used

GameChat has a divisive requirement before it can be used by players on Nintendo Switch 2.

GameChat is a new feature that Nintendo is adding to the upcoming console where a group of up to 12 people can chat while playing games. Players can share their screens in real time even if different games are being played and a compatible USB-C camera can be also be used so players can see each other while they play.

On the Nintendo webpage, it's confirmed a phone number will be required to verify use of GameChat to help protect all players using the feature.

This is proving divisive as Nintendo wants to make GameChat as safe for users of all ages as possible, and rightly so, but there are some people who are not be happy they have to provide their phone number to Nintendo to use the feature.

The website said: "As an additional security measure, text message verification is required to set up GameChat. It uses the phone number registered to your Nintendo Account."

GameChat will require players to link their phone numbers before they can use the feature / Screenshot from Nintendo

There is also parental guidance for children under the age of 16 who want to use GameChat.

Nintendo's website said: "For players under age 16 to be able to use GameChat, a parent or guardian must first allow use of the feature in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls smart device app.

"It's only possible for younger players to use GameChat with people who have been approved by their parent or guardian.

"If a younger player wishes to use GameChat, the phone number registered to the parent or guardian on the account will be used for verification messages."

All Switch 2 players can use GameChat to begin with but from March 31 2026, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to use it.

On one Reddit thread, a number of users have voiced support for it, saying it's "necessary".

Joshawott27 said: "Putting in limitations to prevent access by minors and to create a traceable record of anyone using the service, is honestly necessary."

nerpish2 said: "Anyone complaining about this is misguided. And does not have children."

PersonalityNo8280 said: "I only see this as a good thing if they don't ban people from using the service over silly stuff."

But on a separate thread, others are not so keen on having to share further personal details.

TheDutchman88 posted: "You don't need my phone number. You're not getting my number either."

Williekins commented: "Wow, the real reason I'll never use GameChat revealed."

Tanner7743 said: "Why does it need a phone number, my PS5 has voice chat and doesn't require a phone number."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Samsung is 'pushing' for Switch 2 OLED models already as it helps make more console chips and Nintendo officially apologised for publishing misleading information about the Switch 2.

