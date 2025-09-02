After days of rumours circulating about Donald Trump's health, the White House just posted an 'inspirational' video of the president's 11 life lessons - but it appears to have backfired, only adding further fuel to the speculation.

It all started last week when many users on X began to speculate that something was wrong, after the president had not been seen in public for three days.

Photos of Donald Trump surfaced over the weekend from his golf course; but the speculation continued, as the images were taken from a distance.

Now, the White House has shared a video titled “Donald Trump's 11 Life-Changing Lessons” on X, and most users are saying the same thing.

One user commented, “Seems like a post of someone on the way out…”





"An In Memoriam? ", another asked.

It appears the rumours may be put to rest this afternoon, as President Trump is scheduled to make an announcement from the Oval Office at 2 p.m. today (2 September).

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings