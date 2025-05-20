Samsung is reportedly making Nintendo Switch 2 chips so the gaming company can keep up with the huge level of demand in the new console - but the Korean tech company is already "pushing" for an OLED model.

Bloomberg reports this could mean Nintendo has the ability to produce enough stock to sell a whopping 20 million consoles by March 2026, which is higher than the company has forecast.



Samsung is said to be aiming to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to produce chips for consoles across the world and manufacturing console chips for Nintendo is a coup in terms of its clientele.

As well as this, Samsung is reportedly "pushing" for OLED screens with the Switch 2 further down the line if an update for it should materialise, even though the console hasn't released yet.

The company already makes OLED screens and flash memory for the original Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2 demand is helped being met by Samsung manufacturing console chips / Screenshot from Nintendo

Nintendo decided to go with a LCD screen for the Switch 2. The original Switch launched with a LCD screen before an OLED model became available later on in a mid-generation update.

An OLED screen would likely look and perform a lot better but that's not to say the LCD screen used on the Switch 2 is not sufficient.

After being hands-on with the console at a Switch 2 event in London, Indy100 can confirm the LCD screen on the console looks fantastic. It can run at 1080p at 120fps (frames per second) in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 launches worldwide on June 5.

