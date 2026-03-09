Nintendo's Mario Day sale is live: All the Switch 2 and Switch discounts you can get

Nintendo has a sale on lots of Mario Switch 2 and original Switch games to celebrate Mario Day.

Every year, 10 March marks Mario day as it's styled as MAR10. To kick off the celebrations early, Nintendo has already started a sale on its eShop through to 14 March.

It's very rare Mario games go on sale but right now, there are a number of games Mario fans can buy discounted if they haven't got them already.

Check below for the full list of all the Mario games that are on sale on the Nintendo eShop.

Full Mario Day Nintendo eShop sale items (in alphabetical order):

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - $41.99 (was $59.99)

Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Luigi's Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set - $46.98 (was $69.98)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - $5.99 (was $59.99)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Gold Edition) - $8.99 (was $89.99)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $29.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario Party Jamboree - $41.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV - $61.98 (was $79.99)

Super Mario RPG - $41.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - $39.99 (was $59.99)

A number of Mario games are on sale right now on the Nintendo eShop / Nintendo & Illumination

Other retailers are also participating in the Mario Day sale too so check stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart if you're after physical copies.

On Monday (9 March), Nintendo is hosting a Direct livestream where the final trailer for the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere. The film releases on 1 April. Mario is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

