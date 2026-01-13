Nintendo denies AI accusations in latest My Mario campaign

In an era where artificial intelligence is flooding social media and creeping into everyday life, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell what’s real and what’s machine-made. That wholesome animal video you reshared? AI. That viral photo of your favourite celebrity 'secretly dating someone new'? They’ve never even met.

As a result, even the most eagle-eyed internet users are starting to second-guess everything that circulates online, including advertising from some of the world’s biggest brands.

Now, a seemingly innocent ad for Nintendo's My Mario has become the latest target of AI allegations – a claim Nintendo has been forced to pour water over.

The images showcase a new range of products designed for young children, but one photo in particular has sent social media users into armchair detective mode – all because of a single detail.

The model’s thumb sparked debate over whether the advert had been created using AI or if it simply captured an awkward angle.

"Garbage AI images. I'm not even going to give a thumbs up after that," one person speculated, while another theorised: "Genuinely can’t tell if it’s AI or not. The thumb is a bit weird, but it could still be possible. I’d be super disappointed if they used AI, though."

Nintendo

Many others, however, were right on the mark and quick to shut down the accusations. One hit back: "That's not AI. You guys just have your brains melted by stupid content and can't even distinguish what's real or not anymore."

Another quipped: "That's not AI. Generated photos are way easier to spot due to strands, edges and exaggerated perfection. Don't blame the hands either, because not only is it possible to stretch them like this, but also, AI is already able to perfectly create normal hands."

Model Brittoni O'myah Sinclair, who worked on the campaign, clarified that "everything is real".

Alongside Brittoni's admission, a representative for Nintendo told IGN that no AI was used to create the images.

Indy100 reached out to Nintendo for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.