Phil Spencer's Fallout 76 camp nuked by gamer following Bethesda cuts

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, who's a renowned gamer himself, has a camp in Fallout 76 - or, at least he did until it was recently nuked by another player...

It comes after Xbox made a number of cuts to Bethesda, with Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Studios and Tango Gameworks to cease operations for good with the team at Roundhouse Games joining ZeniMax Online Studios (ZOS) which develops The Elder Scrolls Online, according to IGN.

The news hasn't gone down well in the gaming community and one player took it upon themselves to get some sort of revenge.

The act on Fallout 76 was spotted by a X / Twitter user who posted a screenshot of their server's map which showed a massive red circle around P3's (Spencer's gamertag) camp.

And another user replied with a video of the chaos they claim to have created with the caption "guilty".

There's reportedly a lot going on behind the scenes at Xbox at the moment following the news of the Bethesda cuts.

A Bloomberg report claims sources have told it Xbox has been offering 'voluntary severance agreements', or voluntary redundancies, to ZeniMax Media employees, attempting to 'buy them out' of their contract - it references that producers and QA testers are the ones being targeted.

Microsoft spent $7.5 billion to buy ZeniMax, which owns Bethesda, in March 2021.

It also says leaders at Xbox and Bethesda met to discuss the latest round of cuts with an explanation given that the company's studios had been spread too thin and it wanted to focus on fewer projects moving forward.

And that's not all - there seems to be uncertainty as to what Xbox plans to do with the Call of Duty franchise, according to a report from The Verge.

